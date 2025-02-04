SEATTLE — Call him Jedd Filibuster.

So much has changed for the Washington Huskies in the past month that perhaps it’s understandable why the head coach would arrive at Touchdown Terrace on a Monday in February with prepared notes and a 15-minute opening statement. The team added 29 new players at the start of winter quarter, parted ways with one of them barely a week later, already added another player to replace him, added a starting cornerback, lost a starting cornerback as a result, hired a defensive coordinator to replace the one leaving to work for his famous dad, and replaced a safeties coach.

By the time Jedd Fisch sat behind a microphone for a scheduled Monday press availability, more news had broken: Brennan Carroll, Washington’s offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, is also leaving to work for his famous father.

In what constituted a de facto state-of-the-program address, Fisch made clear that Carroll’s departure was not news to him, and that there will be no coaching search to find his replacement (i.e. no Scott Huff reunion). Instead, Fisch used the occasion to announce that he had promoted quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Jimmie Dougherty to offensive coordinator, and that Michael Switzer, recently promoted from analyst to assistant offensive line coach, has been promoted to replace Carroll as o-line coach.

Those moves complete Washington’s 10-man assistant staff. Previously, Fisch hired former Purdue coach Ryan Walters to replace Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator, and hired Seattle native and former USC star Taylor Mays to replace Vinnie Sunseri as safeties coach. (Fisch used part of his time on Monday to congratulate Belichick, Carroll and Sunseri on their new positions.)

Fisch, 11 assistant coaches and 11 players attended Monday’s media event. It was an opportunity for the coach to address local constituents for the first time since the end of the season, after he spent last week on a tour of national media appearances.

It also was our first chance to speak with Walters, Mays and Switzer, plus a handful of UW’s new transfers.

You’ll see another resulting story or two in the coming days, but here’s what I think you should know right now.