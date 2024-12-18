Jedd Fisch on Khmori House, Bill Belichick and portal visitors
Washington's coach does not sound like he's expecting a portal reversal.
SEATTLE — It would be unwise to speak definitively about the outcome of any portal entry, given the various factors at play. But Washington coach Jedd Fisch sure doesn’t sound like a guy who is expecting any kind of reversal from freshman linebacker Khmori House, whose portal intentions became public on Monday.
House did not attend Tuesday’s practice, which had just ended prior to Fisch’s media availability inside the Dempsey indoor facility.