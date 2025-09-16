SEATTLE — Washington’s top cornerback is still feeling the effects of his first interception for the Huskies.

Tacario Davis is questionable for Saturday’s game at Washington State, coach Jedd Fisch said Monday, after the senior capped an acrobatic, second-quarter pick against UC Davis with a hard landing from which he arose slowly.

Davis did get up and walk with trainers to the Huskies’ sideline, where he bent over in pain and grimaced while being evaluated. The Arizona transfer didn’t return to the game, but did remain in uniform. Considering the noncompetitive nature of UW’s eventual 70-10 victory, it was hard to know if Davis’ absence was precautionary or more serious. During his postgame press conference, Fisch answered a question about Davis by saying only: “He’s OK.”

Nine days later, the coach was less certain.