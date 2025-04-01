What do you figure T-Mobile paid for the mic flag sponsorship?

SEATTLE — Some of last spring’s most entertaining moments at Washington involved one-on-one battles between Denzel Boston and Ephesians Prysock. The star receiver and starting cornerback each stand 6-foot-4, so it was always a fair fight, and each player won and lost some.

Competition this year between the two might have to wait until training camp. At a Monday press conference ahead of Tuesday’s spring opener, coach Jedd Fisch said both Boston and Prysock will be sidelined to start the spring as they recover from postseason medical procedures — some “cleanup stuff,” as Fisch described it.

The coach said it’s possible both players could be ready to practice by “the very end” of April.