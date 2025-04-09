SEATTLE — Wearing a wry smile and a black Adidas sweatsuit, Jedd Fisch remarked to a handful of interested observers on the 60-yard sprint they’d just witnessed at Washington’s fourth spring practice.

“He’s one of our fast guys,” Fisch said inside the toasty Dempsey Indoor facility on a chilly Tuesday night, approaching an impressed group of onlookers for a quick chat.

In this instance, “he” was Jordan Washington, the Huskies’ redshirt freshman tailback fighting for carries behind senior Jonah Coleman and sophomore Adam Mohammed. He’s giving coaches reason to find more reps for him, that 60-yard burst chief among them.