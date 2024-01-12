Just like that, Kalen DeBoer is gone
Four days after coaching in the national title game, DeBoer is leaving Washington for Alabama. It's a reminder that in college football, even the good guys make cutthroat decisions.
Dan Lanning leveraged the moment for his current program’s gain, announcing via slickly-produced video that he’s staying at Oregon.
Mike Norvell got paid off the Alabama opening, but stayed at Florida State. Steve Sarkisian will get paid, too, to remain at Texas.
Kalen DeBoer?
The silence said it all, didn’t it?
Four days after…