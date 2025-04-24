Jedd Fisch on Thursday claimed the biggest recruiting victory of his Washington tenure so far, as five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene flipped his commitment from Oregon to UW.

Greene, the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite, spent his first two high-school seasons at Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, and is the younger brother of redshirt freshman Kayden Greene, a walk-on safety for the Huskies. His 247Sports profile lists him at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds.

Here are eight thoughts on what Greene’s commitment means for Fisch and the Huskies.