If there is any such thing as a quiet time in college football, it’s these next three weeks.

The Huskies hosted a bunch of official visitors in June, and there will be some announcements to monitor, but recruiting is in a dead period through July. Big Ten media days begin July 22 in Las Vegas — the Huskies are up July 23, with Jedd Fisch, Demond Williams Jr., Jonah Coleman and Ephesians Prysock representing — but there isn’t any planned media availability before then. Preseason camp begins a week later. I would imagine coaches will use this time to take whatever passes for “vacation” in their world.

It is not a dead period for the mailbag, however. It’s back with your questions about the House settlement, collective bargaining, recruiting big dudes in the Big Ten, facilities and more.

Questions have been lightly edited for length and clarity. As always, Friends of the Program receive priority. Upgrade today to support On Montlake as we prepare to cover our third football season as an independent publication.