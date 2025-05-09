On Monday morning, I’ll drive to the oral surgeon’s office, sit in a chair, have a needle stuck in my arm and fall asleep.

When I wake up, I’ll have four fewer teeth.

I don’t need them, of course. And if you think it’s a little weird that I’m having my wisdom teeth removed at the advanced age of 37, I won’t argue. The teeth aren’t bothering me, so it became easy to keep putting it off. My dentist has long recommended I get it done, though, mostly to avoid problems in the future.

So, out they go, better late than never.

What that means for my production next week, I’m not yet certain. I’ll be out of commission for at least a few days. Don’t be surprised if I wind up just taking the week off.

In anticipation of this mini-hiatus, I bring you a mailbag. Thanks for the great questions. As always, Friends of the Program receive priority. Upgrade your subscription today to take part in our monthly Zoom call — and to join in the fight against clickbait, aggregation and AI nonsense.

Questions have been lightly edited for length, clarity, grammar and basic human decency.

Topics include:

Freshmen who might play

Collective bargaining

NIL and recruiting

Local prospects who got away

Spring leftovers

Pie

More

Which freshmen do you see getting significant playing time? — Steve Roberts