As The O’Jays once sang: “Money money money, money. Money!”

If you write that word enough times, it starts to look funny. And yet we can’t write about it enough, because it’s dominating the college football news cycle like never before.

This edition of the Montlake Mailbag isn’t purely financial, though. You also asked about expectations for the 2025 season (and beyond), which players might step into bigger roles next season and whether the Huskies came out ahead in the transfer portal, among other topics.

As always, Friends of the Program get priority, and questions are lightly edited for length and clarity. Let’s get to it.