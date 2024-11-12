Photo by Emma Kappel

SEATTLE — Bleary eyes greeted the Alaska Airlines flight attendants on Sunday’s 9 a.m. trip from Pittsburgh to Seattle. Surely, some on the plane had little interest in college football. But the amount of purple attire gathered at the terminal suggested that many of these passengers spent their Saturday evenings in State College, and then spent the wee hours of Sunday morning making the 2.5-hour drive back to the steel city.

That’s what I did, anyway, departing Beaver Stadium around 1:30 a.m. ET, then piloting a rented Toyota Corolla with Craig Heyamoto, the longtime head of UW’s official stats crew, riding shotgun.

We arrived at our hotel just before 4 a.m. The Huskies landed in Seattle about four hours later, around 5 a.m. PT — some 12 hours after kickoff — having bussed nearly 100 miles from State College to Harrisburg for their chartered flight home.

Their week is made even shorter, of course, by Washington’s 6 p.m. Friday kickoff against UCLA, though at least the Huskies will only have to travel from Bellevue for that one.

Coach Jedd Fisch made clear again on Monday that when they take the field, they will do so with the same starting quarterback.