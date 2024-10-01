Photo courtesy of UW Football.

SEATTLE — Believe it or not, Washington is favored in Saturday’s game against No. 10 Michigan, if only by a point or two. Depending upon which book you consult, the Huskies are giving either 2.5 or three points, a fairly surprising circumstance considering UW’s frustrating loss at Rutgers on Friday night.

Belief in Washington must stem primarily from the matchup of the Huskies’ defense (which ranks No. 7 nationally in success rate, per CollegeFootballInsiders.com) against the Wolverines’ one-dimensional offense (which ranks 130th in yards per pass and 121st in passing efficiency).

UW’s defensive front, however, won’t be at full strength.