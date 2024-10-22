SEATTLE — Think Washington’s roster is unrecognizable compared to last year?

Pffft. The Huskies added a mere 44 scholarship players this offseason. When Indiana announced its final spring transfer additions in May, the school said it had added a total of 46 new scholarship players since the end of last season.

That group included 30 transfers, many of whom are responsible for leading the No. 13 Hoosiers to their 7-0 start. They’ll host the Huskies at 9 a.m. PT Saturday, after ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts live from Bloomington.

Indiana went 3-9 last year and fired coach Tom Allen. IU hired Curt Cignetti from James Madison, which won 19 games in its first two seasons of FBS membership. Cignetti, 63, eventually brought 13 players with him from JMU, eight of whom are starters, per ESPN’s Max Olson, including Indiana’s leading receiver (Elijah Surratt) and top two tacklers (linebackers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker). Top rusher Justice Ellison came from Wake Forest, and another JMU import, Ty Son Lawton, leads the team in carries and has scored eight touchdowns.