SEATTLE — In relating his impressions of the Big Ten through Washington’s first four conference games, Jedd Fisch sounded a familiar refrain.

“It’s everything we thought it was going to be,” UW’s coach said. “This is the Big Ten. This is different. The guys are big, and the players look the part. They’re born and raised to play in the Big Ten. That’s what the Big Ten used to be — the Wisconsin offensive lines, the Iowa offensive lines, Michigan, Ohio States, Penn States. That’s what it’s been about — the size of those type of groups.”

Also: “The mentality of the Big Ten. There is a mindset of how you play football. There is a mindset of defense, there is a mindset of the running game, there is a mindset of the physicality of the game.”

The mindset put 40 points on the Huskies in Iowa City. It felt something like an initiation ritual at the hands of a quintessentially Big Ten program, one week after Washington handled one of the league’s two biggest brands at Husky Stadium.