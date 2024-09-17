SEATTLE — In the raw moments following Washington’s Apple Cup defeat, coach Jedd Fisch offered some manner of mea culpa.

“That’s on me,” he said of the Huskies’ failed fourth-and-one play, a speed option to the boundary that lost two yards. “I made a bad call. We didn’t execute the call. We lost the game.”

On Monday, he focused more on the execution than the call itself.

As Fisch sees it, the Huskies blocked the wrong player. WSU linebacker Kyle Thornton, who made the tackle on Jonah Coleman, was left free, while tight end Keleki Latu blocked linebacker Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah, who had lined up on the edge, and was apparently supposed to be left free as the defender UW wanted to challenge with the option decision.