SEATTLE — The Washington Huskies will continue to rotate offensive linemen, Jedd Fisch said Monday, not only in search of the best combination but also out of necessity.

“I don’t think any of our (starting) offensive line right now, unfortunately, I would say are at 100 percent health that they can do the whole game,” Fisch said, with the possible exception of right tackle Drew Azzopardi, though the coach did reveal that Azzopardi “got a little bit of a foot sprain” in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 31-17 defeat at Indiana.

“I think the best way to protect our guys is to do the best we can to keep them fresh.”

The movement at quarterback, meanwhile, should remain about the same; senior Will Rogers remains the starter, and freshman Demond Williams Jr. will continue to take reps at certain — we will stop short of describing them as random — junctures.

In answering a question about the position, however, Fisch described Williams’ potential with terms of grandeur. There shouldn’t have been any doubt that Williams is locked in as UW’s starter in 2025, but Fisch made it even clearer on Monday — while emphasizing that Rogers is still the guy for now.