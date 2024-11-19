Photo courtesy of UW Football.

SEATTLE — Nothing is certain, but it’s getting harder to believe Demond Williams Jr. won’t make his first career start when the Washington Huskies travel south for their regular-season finale.

Jedd Fisch isn’t going to announce as much. He said Saturday that he wanted No. 1 Oregon to prepare for both Williams and season-long starter Will Rogers, and reiterated Monday that he doesn’t plan to reveal his starter publicly before the game.

The next week of practice, Fisch said, will inform his decision, and when the Huskies hold their first “full Oregon practice” on Sunday, the starter will take about 80 percent of the reps.

I had to ask: does he already know who’s starting, in light of Rogers’ benching and Williams’ second-half performance in UW’s 31-19 victory over UCLA?