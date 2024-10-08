SEATTLE — Between kickers, punters and long snappers, Gary Zauner figures he’s worked with more than 145 NFL specialists, 38 of whom were selected to a Pro Bowl. He’s coached Adam Vinatieri and Robbie Gould and several Lou Groza award winners. He’s worked in some capacity with a list of coaches that includes LaVell Edwards and George Allen and Mike Ditka. A kicker himself at Wisconsin-La Crosse, Zauner trains specialists of all backgrounds and regularly hosts camps and combines.

Jedd Fisch knows him from his time in the NFL. The two were on staff together with the Baltimore Ravens, where Zauner was special-teams coordinator from 2002-05. Washington’s coach called Zauner after the Huskies’ 21-18 loss at Rutgers, during which junior kicker Grady Gross missed field goals from 42, 37 and 55 yards. Each kick missed wide left.

Gross was excellent last season, converting 18-of-22, and had been nearly automatic in practice. Fisch wondered if Zauner, who lives in Phoenix, might take a look at the film and give some pointers.

Zauner, 73, said he consults every now and then for college teams, and works with a number of specialists during the offseason. He spent three days in Seattle last week.

More than anything, Zauner said, he wanted to impart to Gross: “You’re a good kicker. You’ve just got to make sure you’ve got the same setup, the same footwork, and make sure you’re aiming according to what your tendency is.”