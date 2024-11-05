SEATTLE — Jedd Fisch was asked earlier this season about lacking targets for senior receiver Jeremiah Hunter, who caught 62 and 60 passes, respectively — and had 98 and 87 targets — the past two seasons at California.

There was little to it, Fisch said, other than the game simply dictating that the ball go elsewhere.

Through nine games, though, little has changed. Hunter has only 25 receptions — fewer than three per game — and has been targeted only 34 times. That ranks fourth on the team, behind Denzel Boston, Giles Jackson and even tight end Keleki Latu, who has become the Huskies’ third-leading receiver with 31 catches for 306 yards.

I asked Fisch on Monday: with a larger sample size to study, does he see anything to explain why Hunter, a legitimate playmaker at Cal the past three seasons, hasn’t seen the ball as often with the Huskies, despite playing regularly?