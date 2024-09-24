SEATTLE — Jedd Fisch seemed optimistic after the Northwestern game that starting edge rusher Zach Durfee could return for Friday’s game at Rutgers, and the coach reiterated as much on Monday.

The expectation is that Durfee and linebackers Drew Fowler and Anthony Ward should each be available, Fisch said. Durfee and Ward each missed last week’s game, and Fowler hasn’t played since the opener. Durfee watched Saturday’s game from the sideline with a boot covering his lower left leg. He was listed as questionable for UW’s Week 2 game against Eastern Michigan, but wound up starting and notching the first 2.5 sacks of his UW career, and also played in the Apple Cup.

That’s the good news.