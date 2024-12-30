El Paso at night. (Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash )

EL PASO, Texas — Will anyone remember Washington’s fifth visit to the Sun Bowl?

If so, what will they remember it for?

Such is the nature of college football in 2024 that Tuesday’s game against Louisville in West Texas holds intrigue mostly for what it might say about the future, rather than any implications wrought by the final score. That’s not so different, though, from the trip Washington made here 38 years ago.