After a most disastrous Alabama defeat two weeks ago, subscriber laragon206 threw out a prompt that got me thinking:

Christian, I am curious what your thoughts are on the situation down in Tuscaloosa. Not the right article for that topic, but you'll have an interesting perspective.

Indeed, coach Kalen DeBoer’s rocky debut season at Alabama has provided Washington fans with some measure of schadenfreude, and has done more than a little to irk one of college football’s most passionate fan bases. It has raised the question, too, of whether DeBoer is in over his head, and how realistic it is that any coach could ever approach the standard established by Nick Saban.

As takes have been levied on DeBoer’s sideline attire, and Paul Finebaum’s phone lines have bubbled with rage, it’s been easy to muse: DeBoer left Washington for this?

This week, the College Football Playoff rankings provide a simple counter.

Alabama is ranked No. 11, poised to claim the final at-large spot into the Playoff. The Tide lost to Vanderbilt, and to Tennessee, and by 21 points two weeks ago to a thoroughly mediocre Oklahoma team. Yet they are positioned, at least at present, to become the inaugural three-loss participant in the inaugural 12-team field.

Yes, DeBoer left Washington for this.