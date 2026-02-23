Some quick housekeeping: In case you missed last week’s announcement, On Montlake is moving to a new home. The transition to a different platform should be complete by the middle of the week. No action is required to maintain your subscription — it should transfer seamlessly — but please be on the lookout for further communication once the transition is complete, to ensure you’re still receiving the newsletter properly and are able to login to the new website. (The one exception: the few of you who purchased your subscription via the Substack app/iOS app store. If that’s you, I’ve contacted you directly with instructions on how to proceed. Please check your email.)

Last week’s news that Washington is parting ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty obviously raises the question of who might replace him.

Half of that answer is fairly obvious: JP Losman, who helped coach quarterbacks last season and did some off-campus recruiting last month, will pretty obviously be the new quarterbacks coach.

Of more interest is who might carry the OC title next season. It was offensive line coach Brennan Carroll for coach Jedd Fisch’s three seasons at Arizona and his first at Washington. Dougherty took over that role in 2025.

My initial guess was that Fisch might simply assign the OC title to another current assistant — perhaps receivers coach Kevin Cummings — in light of the fact that Fisch, as we know, is Washington’s offensive play caller, and likely will be for as long as he coaches.

After longtime NFL assistant Matt Cavanaugh’s name emerged nearly immediately as a candidate to join Washington’s staff, though, I wonder if UW might take a less traditional approach to its staff structure in 2026.