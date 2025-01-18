A couple guys with some history in Seattle. (Via YouTube)

The state of Washington hasn’t produced many prep football players quite like Taylor Mays.

Statistics don’t tell the whole story for every five-star recruit — rankings are based more on projection than production — but one glance at Mays’ O’Dea stat sheet is enough to understand his stardom. As a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior safety — not a whole lot of those out in the world, are there? — Mays totaled 166 tackles and five interceptions, and also caught 36 passes for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver.

He was a SuperPrep All-American. He was a Prep Star All-American. He was a Parade All-American, and that magazine picked him as the nation’s top high-school defensive back for the 2005 season.

All of which made it that much more painful for the Washington Huskies when they failed to sign him.