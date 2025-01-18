The state of Washington hasn’t produced many prep football players quite like Taylor Mays.
Statistics don’t tell the whole story for every five-star recruit — rankings are based more on projection than production — but one glance at Mays’ O’Dea stat sheet is enough to understand his stardom. As a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior safety — not a whole lot of those out in the world, are there? — Mays totaled 166 tackles and five interceptions, and also caught 36 passes for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver.
He was a SuperPrep All-American. He was a Prep Star All-American. He was a Parade All-American, and that magazine picked him as the nation’s top high-school defensive back for the 2005 season.
All of which made it that much more painful for the Washington Huskies when they failed to sign him.