Though it wouldn’t make a top-10 ranking of the week’s Most Interesting Lane Kiffin Developments, I’ve been thinking a lot about the Mississippi coach’s recent comments regarding what constitutes a “good job” in modern college football.

Not because I care whether Kiffin stays in Oxford or leaves for LSU or Florida, but because I believe his response to be broadly applicable, and because I can envision Jedd Fisch nodding right along.