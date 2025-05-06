When he arrived on campus for Friday’s spring game, Derek Colman-Brusa already knew he was going to be a Husky.

Actually, the state’s top-ranked recruit had known for about a week. And so had Washington’s coach.

“My mom kind of asked me, ‘how are you doing, honey?’” Colman-Brusa said of a conversation the weekend prior. “I told her, ‘mom, I want to play for Washington.’ It just kind of came to me.”

The next morning, the four-star edge rusher from Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic called Jedd Fisch and told him he wanted to commit, but to keep it a secret for the time being. Colman-Brusa originally planned to announce his commitment after his official visit, which he had scheduled for the weekend of the spring game before moving it to the weekend of May 30 in order to accommodate his family.

Instead, Colman-Brusa told UW’s coaching staff the night of the spring game, and announced his commitment publicly Sunday night. He enjoyed telling defensive line coach Jason Kaufusi in person. “Then all the other coaches came around, and they were all giving me a huge and everything,” Colman-Brusa said. “It was a very beautiful moment, for sure.”

In addition to Washington, Colman-Brusa also had official visits scheduled to Ohio State, Oregon and USC. Not anymore.

Why? In a way, his Friday experience at Husky Stadium supported his rationale.