On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LeatherLungs's avatar
LeatherLungs
Aug 2, 2024

Christian, you have my scouring the internet looking for the top 25 Fisch put on the shirt. No luck. It's probably some rando's social media post. I saw a couple of the coaches respond to Big Game Boomer's preseason top 50. I find it very disappointing when people take anything he posts seriously. 🙄

Reply
Share
Tony L's avatar
Tony L
Aug 2, 2024

Rogers to Boston is going to be big. Also, the t-shirt messaging screams high school football. 🥴

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture