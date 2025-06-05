via Brandon Arrington on Twitter

Brandon Arrington is not among the most attainable recruits Washington will host this spring and summer; the five-star cornerback and receiver from Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel also is considering Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC and Penn State, in addition to his trip last weekend to check out the Huskies.

It’s noteworthy, though, that the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2026 class came out of that visit with a message for his 5,400 Twitter followers — “Don’t sleep on Washington in my recruiting process” — along with standard, official-visit photoshoot fare.

Though Washington already has a commitment from one five-star prospect (per the 247Sports Composite) in Mater Dei offensive lineman Kodi Greene, mutual interest from a player like Arrington nevertheless turned heads. That’s partially because the Huskies aren’t often involved with national top-10 prospects — and particularly those from outside Washington — but also because Arrington had announced a top-12 list in February and a top-six in March, and the Huskies appeared on neither.

Still, Mount Miguel coach Verlain Betofe said he wasn’t surprised that Washington eventually earned an official visit. It helped that the Huskies have a staff connection to the San Diego area and Team Makasi, a 7-on-7 and training organization founded by Betofe.