Matt Doherty, right, walks with Bill Belichick at a UW football practice in 2024. (Photo courtesy of UW Football.)

SEATTLE — When I met Washington’s senior director of player personnel last month inside his office overlooking Husky Stadium, he was drinking a Red Bull. It was 11 a.m. I didn’t ask if it was his first of the day.

Matt Doherty is a bit sheepish about any focus on the demands of his job — “everyone is busy,” he says — but the truth is the truth.

“There is no stopping, at all,” Doherty said. “It’s not one thing or the other — it’s all of it, all the time.”