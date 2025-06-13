On Matt Doherty, Washington's personnel department and what it takes to build a roster
How Doherty and his staff work to fulfill Jedd Fisch's vision for the program.
SEATTLE — When I met Washington’s senior director of player personnel last month inside his office overlooking Husky Stadium, he was drinking a Red Bull. It was 11 a.m. I didn’t ask if it was his first of the day.
Matt Doherty is a bit sheepish about any focus on the demands of his job — “everyone is busy,” he says — but the truth is the truth.
“There is no stopping, at all,” Doherty said. “It’s not one thing or the other — it’s all of it, all the time.”