If you’ve ever wanted to show off your Washington Huskies fandom through your phone service — and, really, who hasn’t? — you’ll want to know about On Montlake’s new partnership with Husky Mobile. For a limited time, On Montlake subscribers get one month free when they switch.

This first-of-its-kind wireless service was built and priced exclusively for Husky fans. Now you can support your favorite programs while enjoying great coverage, game-day perks, and VIP experiences.

Switching is easy — you can keep your current phone number — and you might even save money in the process.

What is Husky Mobile?

Created through a partnership between the University of Washington, Collegiate Mobile, Learfield, and T-Mobile, Husky Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, and a portion of every payment goes back to the University of Washington — supporting UW athletics, scholarships, and student programs.

How it works

All you have to do is switch your service to Husky Mobile. Once you’re onboard, a portion of every payment you make automatically goes to UW. By default, that portion supports UW athletics, but if you prefer, you can choose to direct your contribution toward the Scholarship Fund or Student Fund instead.

Great plans, low rates and special perks

Plans for alumni and fans are just $20-45 per month, and current students are eligible for discounted plans at just $15-35 per month. All plans offer reliable service on the T-Mobile 5G network, and premium plans come with unlimited talk, text and data.

All plans include:

Upfront pricing with no contracts or hidden fees — what you see is what you pay

Fast-Pass stadium entry, surprise seat upgrades, and other VIP game-day experiences

A financial contribution to UW every month you stay connected

Special offer for On Montlake subscribers

Because you’re part of the On Montlake community, you can take advantage of an exclusive offer: one month free per line when you port over your number from your existing carrier. Learn more or make the switch today at GoHuskyMobile.com. Just use code ONMONTLAKE at checkout.

If you need help or have questions, contact help@collegiatemobile.com or call 1-888-851-5235. Also, a Husky Mobile rep will be available in the paid subscriber chat to respond to any questions you may have.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I purchase a Husky Mobile plan?

Purchase your plan online directly through GoHuskyMobile.com. A Husky Mobile team member will be available to help if you need extra assistance.

Am I eligible for Husky Mobile if I’m not a UW student, staff member, or alum?

Yes! Husky Mobile is available to everyone — not just the UW community. Whether you’re a lifelong Dawg fan, a parent, or simply love the purple and gold, you’re welcome to join. Husky fans living across the nation are switching to Husky Mobile.

Do I need to pay for multiple months in advance, and are there hidden taxes or fees?

Nope. There are no hidden fees, no contracts, and no bulk payments. The monthly rate you see is exactly what you pay.

Can I keep my existing phone number?

Absolutely. You can transfer your current number or request a new one. Porting your number over is quick and easy — and a Husky Mobile team member is available to help if you need a hand.

Can I purchase a new device through Husky Mobile?

Not yet, but device financing and phone purchase options are coming soon. For now, you can bring your own phone and get started right away.

How can I apply the OnMontlake discount to plans for my whole family?

Start by purchasing your first line under the primary account holder and enter the ONMONTLAKE code at checkout. After that, you can add additional lines for each family member — just enter the ONMONTLAKE code again for each line, and the free-month discount will apply automatically.

— Christian Caple, On Montlake

