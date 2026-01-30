Thanks to the 622 of you who responded to our January 2026 reader survey. That’s a new record for participation, topping the 603 who chimed in when we last put out the call in December 2024.

It’s time to analyze the results, from the state of the program to approval ratings for Jedd Fisch, UW’s assistant coaches and Pat Chun, plus your thoughts on Demond Williams Jr., the House settlement, your favorite recruits and players, and expectations for the 2026 season.

I’ve included some comparisons to how you answered some of these questions on our last survey, too.

Let’s get to it. (One quick note — not every respondent answered every question. The number of responses for each question is noted in small print in the upper-left area above the pie graph.)