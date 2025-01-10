Anterio Thompson’s second chance came before he ever played in a college football game.

He says he didn’t take school seriously as a student at Hempstead High in Dubuque, Iowa. Even football was more of a hobby than a passion — something fun to do with his friends, but little more. He didn’t love the weight room, though he dedicated himself to a greater degree as a senior, and his athleticism as an interior defensive lineman was enough to catch the attention of Iowa Western Community College, the JUCO powerhouse in Council Bluffs.

Once on campus, coaches told Thompson he was good enough to play right away, but only 10 or 15 snaps per game. It was suggested he could redshirt, instead, and focus on getting bigger and learning the system.

He took it personally. In a good way.