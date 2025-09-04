One week into Washington's season, it's Glass Half Full vs. Glass Half Empty
Analyzing the Huskies' opener through the eyes of an optimist and a pessimist ... who happen to be the same person.
Should the Washington Huskies be encouraged by their 38-21 victory over Colorado State to begin the 2025 season?
Or were their flaws too apparent for you to focus on the positives?
To sort it all out, I brought in the most reliable consultants I know. One trends toward optimism. The other is something of a curmudgeon. Both live inside my own head.
It’s Glass Half Full vs. Glass Half Empty, Season Opener edition.
Half full: Hard to find much wrong with a season-opener like that one, right?
A three-score win against a team that won eight games last year and returned a two-year starter at quarterback.
A nearly 2-to-1 yardage advantage, and more than 500 yards of total offense.
Nearly 200 yards from scrimmage for Jonah Coleman.
A 75 percent completion rate with no interceptions and 90 yards rushing (with sacks filtered out) for Demond Williams Jr. in his third career start.
Six tackles for loss for a defense that averaged fewer than four per game last season.
You’re telling me people were complaining about this?!
Half empty: Yes. They’re called “realists.”