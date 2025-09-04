Should the Washington Huskies be encouraged by their 38-21 victory over Colorado State to begin the 2025 season?

Or were their flaws too apparent for you to focus on the positives?

To sort it all out, I brought in the most reliable consultants I know. One trends toward optimism. The other is something of a curmudgeon. Both live inside my own head.

It’s Glass Half Full vs. Glass Half Empty, Season Opener edition.

Half full: Hard to find much wrong with a season-opener like that one, right?

A three-score win against a team that won eight games last year and returned a two-year starter at quarterback.

A nearly 2-to-1 yardage advantage, and more than 500 yards of total offense.

Nearly 200 yards from scrimmage for Jonah Coleman.

A 75 percent completion rate with no interceptions and 90 yards rushing (with sacks filtered out) for Demond Williams Jr. in his third career start.

Six tackles for loss for a defense that averaged fewer than four per game last season.

You’re telling me people were complaining about this?!

Half empty: Yes. They’re called “realists.”