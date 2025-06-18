SEATTLE — Washington will divide its $20.5 million in House v. NCAA revenue-share money primarily among five programs, athletic director Pat Chun said Wednesday: football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball and volleyball.

Speaking at a press conference inside a team assembly room at Husky Stadium, Chun, who serves on the settlement implementation committee, said UW decided long ago that it would spend the maximum allowable amount each year, but declined to provide specifics as to how that money will be distributed.

“What happens between all that, we’ll keep that proprietary,” Chun said. “We’ve got some strategic decisions that we’ll continue to make, (as far as) what gets allocated where.”