Here we go again.

Each year, I make a prediction for each game on Washington’s (regular-season) schedule, their final record, final conference standings and other statistical odds and ends.

Last year, I saw 7-5, and the Huskies finished 6-6. In 2023, I called it 11-1, and they went 12-0. If you want to give me credit for nailing their two-year record in the aggregate, I won’t stop you (nor will I point out that I thought the 2021 team would go 10-2 and win the Pac-12 North).

I reserve the right to change my mind once each game week approaches, but right now, here’s how I see Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era unfolding, from the team’s overall record down to who will lead in tackles and interceptions.