The Substack life can be lonely. Though it seems more beat reporters move to the platform every year, there aren’t many who cover the programs Washington faces on a regular basis.

It’s a special treat, then, to collaborate more than once this week with Bill Landis, a former colleague of mine at The Athletic who covers Ohio State with Doug Lesmerises at their Bill and Doug on Ohio State Football website and newsletter.

I exchanged emails with Bill over the last couple days to preview Saturday’s game between the Huskies and Buckeyes. Here is our conversation in full.

Caple: Before we get into the matchup, I’m curious to take the temperature on Ohio State’s opinion of Washington’s program, generally, and specifically what the view in Columbus has been on UW joining the Big Ten. Both institutionally and from the perspective of the fan base, how do you think UW’s league membership is perceived?