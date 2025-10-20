SEATTLE — The most important thing, Jedd Fisch said, is that Quentin Moore is going to be OK. And while Fisch isn’t sure about Moore’s status for Saturday’s game against Illinois, he sounded optimistic about the possibility of Washington’s senior tight end returning to play in the near future.

Moore stayed overnight in Ann Arbor but returned to Seattle on Sunday after sustaining what appeared to be a serious injury to his head or neck during Saturday’s 24-7 loss at Michigan. While blocking as part of UW’s punt shield, Moore absorbed a hit from a Michigan player in the second quarter and fell to the turf. He remained there for several minutes before medical personnel moved him onto a backboard and carted him off the field.

Fisch said he’s “very pleased, and we’re very fortunate, that injury wasn’t nearly what we initially thought it could have been,” and that Moore is dealing with “maybe a concussion, or something to that effect.” He isn’t sure if Moore will be able to play on Saturday, but said “maybe he can make it back this week, or certainly in the next week or two.”