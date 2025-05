Dyson McCutcheon is unique among his 2021 classmates. (Photo courtesy of UW Football)

It occurred to me two years ago, after Washington already had lost more than half of its 2021 recruiting class, to study that same trend across the Pac-12.

I wasn’t surprised by what I found: after only two seasons, more than half of the league’s 2021 signees had left the programs they signed with.