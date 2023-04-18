On Montlake

Apr 19, 2023

I can't wait to see what they do with Voi this year. It's crazy what that kid has been able to do on the DL at his size. I'm just waiting for those 4th quarter situations where the opponents need to pass, they're trying to contain unrelenting pressure from both Brice and ZTF, and out of nowhere comes Tunuufi to blow it up. Meet you at the QB, baby.

Apr 19, 2023

I'm also not surprised Smalls moved on. I wish him well. Tunuufi appears to be a more explosive athlete, but he needs reps to get playing time on the edge. We know he can get after the QB, but he needs to be solid at holding the edge and learning how to drop into the flats when called upon to take that outlet pass away. I believe he's strong enough, and athletic enough, but he doesn't have the length some of the others have, and he needs reps to be able to play fast.

