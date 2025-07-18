Say Who, Say Pod, Ep. 154

With Danny on vacation, Big Ten Network analyst and Y-Option.com proprietor Yogi Roth joins the show to talk Demond Williams Jr., Jedd Fisch, Derek Zammit and where Washington sits in 2025.

In addition to his TV work, Yogi writes and podcasts about West Coast college football at his own Substack site, Y-Option.com.

