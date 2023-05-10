On Montlake

Tuengel
May 10, 2023

Nobody guessed the O line would rebound as strongly as they did in 2022. Not even the few who agreed Huff should have been retained. The difference between the performance of 2021 and 2022 shows how important the OC is, and how a HC with no experience can really screw up that side of the ball. I'm glad Huff was retained, and I dang sure hope he continues to thrive in this offensive scheme.

Michael P
May 11, 2023

So glad to see it. I met him and his wife at a husky function in the desert a couple years ago and he is a super nice guy.

