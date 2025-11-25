SEATTLE — Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston should both play in Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks, and play more, at least, than they did in Washington’s 48-14 win at UCLA.

How much more? We might not really know until some time after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. But coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that he expects the star tailback and receiver “to be back in a much more significant manner than they were last week. … I don’t know how many reps that is, but a substantial amount.”