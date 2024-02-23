On Montlake

Tuengel
Feb 23, 2024

I agree with your list Christian. I might switch 5 and 6 though. Both are lacking experience, as are several other position groups, but I think the ceiling is just a little higher for the guys in the current edge group.

I've been looking at the O line group. There's enough talent there to fill out a one deep, but not a two deep for spring. Those guys are going to be worked hard this spring. I initially thought we had too many tackles and not enough interior line guys, but looking at the roster, there are several tackles who look like they can slide inside. No best line award consideration this year, but there are a decent amount of guys that can develop over the season, and reinforcements sure to come in during the summer.

James R
Feb 23, 2024

It's been a while since a Husky team had this kind of roster - by which I mean a rebuilding roster. I know, "rebuilding" is almost a taboo term (if not a heartbreaking thought) considering where we've been the past two years. But the reality is that we have holes in talent and in depth when considering our competition in the B1G and on the national stage.

I think most of us are optimistic about the ability of Jedd Fisch & co. to fill those holes and coach up the role players, though realistically the Dawgs are (IMO) most likely to become a complete team in 2025 and beyond. For 2024, a quality coaching job by Fisch would get us 8 or 9 wins.

