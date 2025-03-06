The offseason has hit a lull, but Washington will host 40-some recruits this weekend and will begin spring practices in less than a month.
So, let’s mailbag. Submit questions in the comments, and I’ll answer the best ones. As always, Friends of the Program receive priority. There’s even time to upgrade before tonight’s monthly Zoom call.
Oh another one, this is one I am always updating as if I was AD. It is said AD’s always have a list of 3-5 candidates for every sport if their coach left. If Fisch left who do you think would be those 3-5 candidates for Chun?
I'm pretty sure college football coaches used to teach classes, like high school coaches. When and why did this stop? Sure seems like they're paid enough to take on a couple classes, plus then they could pass the players with poor study habits. My question is: which course would Sark teach?