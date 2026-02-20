On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawgVoltaire's avatar
DawgVoltaire
10h

An optimistic question inspired by recent events... We all saw the turnout for the Seahawks' parade a week ago. If the Huskies ever win the National Championship, do you think there will be a parade? If so (or even if not, but you want to dream like us "fans"), what do you think would be (1) the turnout #; (2) the route/location, and (3) the theme of the parade?

Reply
Share
Tony L's avatar
Tony L
10h

What does Jedd’s OC actually do?

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture