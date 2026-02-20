We’re more than two months removed from Washington’s last game of the 2025 season, and a little more than a month away from the start of spring practices.

Seems like a good time for a mailbag to me. But then, when does it not?

Drop your questions in the comments, and I’ll answer the best ones soon. As always, Friends of the Program receive priority. Upgrade today to support independent journalism and join our monthly Zoom calls.

Leave a comment