Share this postOn MontlakeSubmit questions here for the Montlake MailbagCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSubmit questions here for the Montlake MailbagIt's that time again.Christian CapleJan 10, 20255Share this postOn MontlakeSubmit questions here for the Montlake MailbagCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore16ShareHey. It’s January. The transfer portal is closed, I think. Let’s do a mailbag. Drop your questions about whatever in the comments.Subscribe5Share this postOn MontlakeSubmit questions here for the Montlake MailbagCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore16Share
As a media company/sole proprietor does it make any difference if people read your stories on the Substack app vs on email? I assume it just matters that we loyal readers subscribe, but just wondering if any metric would help you attract sponsors or something.
As it stands now, have the huskies improved enough to compete in the trenches next year in the big ten?