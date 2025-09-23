Tacario Davis during training camp.

SEATTLE — The Washington Huskies felt Tacario Davis’ absence on Saturday against Washington State, though their own offense faced so little resistance — eight full possessions, seven touchdowns — that they could afford to play four quarters without their top cornerback.

The same might not be true against No. 1 Ohio State, which will bring to Seattle on Saturday the receiver duo of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, the latest in the Buckeyes’ never-ending supply of star wideouts.

Smith alone presents a tremendous challenge (20 catches, 315 yards in three games). Tate, a former five-star recruit himself, has 12 receptions this year for 219 yards.

Davis was injured on a hard landing, at the conclusion of an acrobatic interception, against UC Davis on Sept. 6. A bye week wasn’t enough to get him healthy in time for WSU, though he did make the trip and worked out before the game. He seemed in good spirits, and posed with teammates for a photo with the Apple Cup trophy.

His availability for the Ohio State game, though, remains cloudy.