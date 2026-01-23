The 2025 football season is over and the transfer portal is closed. Washington might still add a player or two, but the defection and acquisition portion of the calendar is mostly complete as it pertains to the 2026 roster.

It’s a good time, then, to solicit feedback from paid subscribers on all manner of UW football topics, from approval ratings for coaches and administrators to expectations for the coming season and big-picture considerations for the sport as a whole.

Last year’s survey — late December 2024, technically — generated 603 responses. Can we top it this time around? I look forward to comparing your responses to the results from coach Jedd Fisch’s first season.

Unfortunately, I can’t embed the Google form, so you’ll have to make one click to access the survey. I’ll publish a story soon analyzing the results.