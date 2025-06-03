This has become one of my favorite exercises each year: turning Washington’s scholarship roster inside and out and over, analyzing it from various angles to better understand how it all came together.

Typically, I wait until July, if only because roster construction in college football is such a day-to-day proposition. The Huskies, though, came out of spring with their personnel more or less set — save for the ever-present possibility of a summer surprise or two — so I’m comfortable that what you currently see is mostly what you’re going to get.

I have some recruiting-focused coverage planned for the near future, but as that comes together, let’s look at Washington’s 2025 roster by position, eligibility, recruiting class, recruiting ranking, mode of arrival, home state and more.