Photo courtesy of UW Football.

Washington concludes its second spring under coach Jedd Fisch with Friday night’s “Dawgs After Dark” spring game at 6:30 p.m. (though I do feel obligated to note that the sun won’t set in Seattle until 8:24).

The Huskies hold their 14th spring practice Wednesday afternoon. Friday’s game, Fisch told the Big Ten Network, will feature a three-quarter contest with the teams divided evenly. Winners get steaks, salmon and shrimp; losers get rice and beans. Corgis will be involved.

Anyway.

As UW’s spring practice schedule nears its conclusion, here are 10 players who I believe helped themselves with their performance over the last month. You won’t see guys like Demond Williams Jr. or Jonah Coleman listed. Rather, this is my list — in no particular order — of players who did the most to improve their stock, relative to how you or I might have perceived them when practices began.