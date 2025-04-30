Ten Huskies whose stock I'm buying after spring practices
Which players helped themselves most?
Washington concludes its second spring under coach Jedd Fisch with Friday night’s “Dawgs After Dark” spring game at 6:30 p.m. (though I do feel obligated to note that the sun won’t set in Seattle until 8:24).
The Huskies hold their 14th spring practice Wednesday afternoon. Friday’s game, Fisch told the Big Ten Network, will feature a three-quarter contest with the teams divided evenly. Winners get steaks, salmon and shrimp; losers get rice and beans. Corgis will be involved.
Anyway.
As UW’s spring practice schedule nears its conclusion, here are 10 players who I believe helped themselves with their performance over the last month. You won’t see guys like Demond Williams Jr. or Jonah Coleman listed. Rather, this is my list — in no particular order — of players who did the most to improve their stock, relative to how you or I might have perceived them when practices began.